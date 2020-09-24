Britain launches fresh virus plan to protect jobs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday launched a coronavirus winter battle plan to protect jobs and boost the fragile economy, after surging infections sparked fresh nationwide measures to slow the spread.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled his new jobs protection scheme that will support wages of staff keeping at least one-third of their usual working hours.

The plan, starting in November, does not however go as far as the furlough scheme ending next month that has paid out billions of Pounds to support wages of some ten million workers.

"The next phase of our planned economic response" would "protect jobs and the economy over the winter period," Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak told parliament.

He decided to also prolong tax cuts for the hospitality and tourism sectors, while extending an income-support initiative for the self-employed.