Britain, Norway, Seal First Post-Brexit Fishing Deal

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:03 AM

Britain and Norway have signed their first post-Brexit fishing deal, allowing each country access to the other's waters and reciprocal quotas, the government in Oslo announced Tuesday

Under the agreement, which covers 2022, both countries can fish up to 30,000 tonnes of demersal, or deep-water stocks, and 17,000 tonnes of herring in the waters of the other.

Britain will also be allowed to fish up to 6,550 tonnes of cod around Svalbard, in the Barents Sea, the scene of past fishing disputes between the two countries.

Fisheries Minister Bjornar Skjaran expressed satisfaction with the agreement, describing it as the first such accord between the two countries, having failed to reach one covering 2021.

Britain also welcomed the agreement, a statement from fisheries minister Victoria Prentis saying it "ensures a strong balance that will benefit both our fishing industry and the protection of our marine environment".

Fishing matters have been a major point of friction between Britain and the European Union, but neither Britain nor Norway are members of the bloc.

France is pressing the European Commission to open litigation proceedings against Britain over a long-running dispute on fishing licenses for French boats in British waters.

