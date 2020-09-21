UrduPoint.com
Britain Overhauls Virus-hit Privatised Rail Sector

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector

Britain unveiled Monday a radical overhaul of its coronavirus-plagued privatised rail sector that will see franchises replaced with concessions subject to tougher scrutiny and greater state involvement

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Britain unveiled Monday a radical overhaul of its coronavirus-plagued privatised rail sector that will see franchises replaced with concessions subject to tougher scrutiny and greater state involvement.

"Ministers today ended rail franchising after 24 years as the first step in bringing Britain's fragmented network back together. The new system will create a simpler, more effective structure and will take shape over the coming months," the Department for Transport said in a statement. The UK government decided in March to take on franchise holders' revenue and cost risks, as the Covid-19 pandemic decimated passenger demand for rail travel.

More Stories From World

