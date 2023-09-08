Open Menu

Britain PM Sunak Arrives In India For G20 Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:36 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived Friday for the G20 summit in India, television broadcasts showed.

Sunak, who is of Indian heritage and is on his first visit to the country since becoming prime minister, arrived with his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of India's richest men.

The British leader said his key points of focus will be backing Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion and the global economy.

