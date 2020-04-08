UrduPoint.com
Britain Reports A Record 938 New Coronavirus Deaths

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday reported a record 938 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, 152 more than its previous highest toll, as the total number of deaths passed 7,000.

"As of 5pm on 7 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died," the health ministry tweeted, up from 6,159 on Tuesday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

