Open Menu

Britain Retain Men's 4x200m Olympic Freestyle Relay Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Britain retain men's 4x200m Olympic freestyle relay title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A British team anchored by Duncan Scott stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay Tuesday to successfully defend their title.

Led off by James Guy and brought home by Scott, with Tom Dean and Matt Richards in the middle legs, they touched in 6mins 59.

43secs ahead of the United States and Australia.

The same team won gold at the Tokyo Games, which bettered the silver they claimed at Rio in 2016.

They led from start to finish, clocking the sixth-fastest time in history.

The United States, who won the 4x100m title this week, took silver in 7:00.78 with Australia picking up bronze in 7:01.98.

Related Topics

Australia Tokyo Same United States 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

12 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

12 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From World