Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A British team anchored by Duncan Scott stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay Tuesday to successfully defend their title.

Led off by James Guy and brought home by Scott, with Tom Dean and Matt Richards in the middle legs, they touched in 6mins 59.

43secs ahead of the United States and Australia.

The same team won gold at the Tokyo Games, which bettered the silver they claimed at Rio in 2016.

They led from start to finish, clocking the sixth-fastest time in history.

The United States, who won the 4x100m title this week, took silver in 7:00.78 with Australia picking up bronze in 7:01.98.