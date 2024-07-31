Britain Retain Men's 4x200m Olympic Freestyle Relay Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A British team anchored by Duncan Scott stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay Tuesday to successfully defend their title.
Led off by James Guy and brought home by Scott, with Tom Dean and Matt Richards in the middle legs, they touched in 6mins 59.
43secs ahead of the United States and Australia.
The same team won gold at the Tokyo Games, which bettered the silver they claimed at Rio in 2016.
They led from start to finish, clocking the sixth-fastest time in history.
The United States, who won the 4x100m title this week, took silver in 7:00.78 with Australia picking up bronze in 7:01.98.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time27 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour37 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'37 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football37 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics47 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris47 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites1 hour ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record1 hour ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits1 hour ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations1 hour ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago