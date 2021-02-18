Britain sanctions Myanmar generals for post-coup rights violations

Britain on Thursday announced it was imposing sanctions on three generals in Myanmar for serious human rights violations following the military coup in the southeast Asian country

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday announced it was imposing sanctions on three generals in Myanmar for serious human rights violations following the military coup in the southeast Asian country.

The UK's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was imposing sanctions on the senior generals, two of whom head the ministries of defence and home affairs, and had begun work to stop UK businesses working with the Myanmar junta.