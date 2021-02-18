UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Sanctions Myanmar Generals For Post-coup Rights Violations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Britain sanctions Myanmar generals for post-coup rights violations

Britain on Thursday announced it was imposing sanctions on three generals in Myanmar for serious human rights violations following the military coup in the southeast Asian country

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday announced it was imposing sanctions on three generals in Myanmar for serious human rights violations following the military coup in the southeast Asian country.

The UK's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was imposing sanctions on the senior generals, two of whom head the ministries of defence and home affairs, and had begun work to stop UK businesses working with the Myanmar junta.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Myanmar Asia

Recent Stories

First shipment of naval military units arrives in ..

11 seconds ago

Rafed, G42 Healthcare sign agreement for managemen ..

18 seconds ago

Supreme Court returns land to owner donated for da ..

52 seconds ago

Govt committed to promote value-added agriculture: ..

54 seconds ago

Nomination papers of 33 senate candidates from Sin ..

55 seconds ago

Blinken, Ghani Discuss Ongoing Review of US Strate ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.