Britain Says Forced To Accede As Myanmar Junta Sacks London Envoy

18 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:47 PM

Britain says forced to accede as Myanmar junta sacks London envoy

Britain confirmed Thursday that it could no longer recognise Myanmar's ambassador in London after the ruling junta issued formal notification that he had been withdrawn for supporting the deposed government

London, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain confirmed Thursday that it could no longer recognise Myanmar's ambassador in London after the ruling junta issued formal notification that he had been withdrawn for supporting the deposed government.

UK sources said the government, in line with diplomatic policy, had to accede to the junta's decision regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn, after he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday.

