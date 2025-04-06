Britain Says Israel's Detention Of Two UK MPs 'unacceptable'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Saturday it was "unacceptable" that Israel had detained two UK lawmakers and denied them entry.
Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, from the governing Labour Party, flew from London to Israel but were blocked from entering the country and deported, British media reported.
"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," Lammy said in a statement.
"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.
"The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."
The incident sparked a domestic row between Lammy and Conservative leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch, who told Sky news on Sunday that she was "very concerned about a lot of the rhetoric" from Labour MPs on Israel and that she was "not surprised" the pair had been detained.
Lammy responded by writing on X: "It's disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs."
Since renewed military operations last month ended a short-lived truce in its war with Hamas, Israel has pushed to seize territory in the Gaza Strip in what it said was a strategy to force militants to free hostages still in captivity.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 1,249 people have been killed since Israel resumed intense bombing last month, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,609.
The October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war resulted in 1,218 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Recent Stories
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
More Stories From World
-
Britain says Israel's detention of two UK MPs 'unacceptable'6 minutes ago
-
Russia says captures village in Ukraine's Sumy border region16 minutes ago
-
UK readies to protect industry as US tariffs upend global order: Starmer46 minutes ago
-
Recovering Pope makes surprise appearance with crowd at Vatican square56 minutes ago
-
Missile strike on Kyiv damaged offices of state broadcasters: TV channel56 minutes ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction56 minutes ago
-
Lebanon ministry says one dead in Israeli strike on south56 minutes ago
-
Lebanon ministry says two dead in Israeli strike on south56 minutes ago
-
Missile strike on Kyiv kills one amid 'massive' attack2 hours ago
-
Migrants driven from Tunisian olive groves left in limbo2 hours ago
-
Chennai brush aside talk of Dhoni's IPL retirement2 hours ago
-
Brooksby upsets Paul to qualify Houston final2 hours ago