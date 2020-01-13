UrduPoint.com
Britain Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Tehran Envoy Arrest: Govt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador for a meeting to protest the detention of London's envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador for a meeting to protest the detention of London's envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters the government would convey its "strong objections" about the arrest, calling it an "unacceptable breach" of diplomatic protocol.

