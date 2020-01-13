UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Tehran Envoy Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:21 PM

Britain summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran envoy arrest

Britain summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday to protest the detention of London's envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday to protest the detention of London's envoy to Tehran at the weekend, the government said.

London wanted to convey its "strong objections" about the "unacceptable breach" of diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

Ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested on Saturday after a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for 176 people killed when Iran's armed forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane last week.

Iranian authorities confirmed his arrest as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering" but said he was released soon after being identified.

Macaire said he went to an event advertised as a vigil and left after five minutes when some people started shouting.

He was arrested half an hour later.

"This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated," the Downing Street spokesman said, referring to a 1961 international treaty that sets out protections from harassment for foreign diplomats.

"We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again.

"The Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian ambassador today to convey our strong objections."Tensions are running high in Iran and across the wider region after the US killing of a top Iranian commander and a retaliatory strike on coalition bases in neighbouring Iraq.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Foreign Office Iran Iraq Vienna London Tehran Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

4 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Na ..

26 minutes ago

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet sur ..

30 minutes ago

Denmark skipper Kjaer joins AC Milan from Sevilla

1 minute ago

Supreme Court restores membership of BAP's MPA

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.