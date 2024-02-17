Open Menu

Britain Summons Russian Diplomats After Death Of Navalny

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Britain summons Russian diplomats after death of Navalny

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The British government said late Friday it had summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy "to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible" for the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian officials said Navalny, 47, had died on Friday in an Arctic prison, a month before an election poised to extend President Vladimir Putin's hold on power.

"In recent years, the authorities imprisoned him on fabricated charges, poisoned him with a banned nerve agent, and sent him to an Arctic penal colony.

"No one should doubt the brutal nature of the Russian system," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office "summoned the Russian embassy to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible".

"Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to exposing the corruption of the Russian system, calling for free and open politics, and holding the Kremlin to account," the spokesperson said.

Earlier Friday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Putin "should be accountable for what has happened" and paid tribute to Navalny's courage.

Supporters of Navalny turned out across Europe and in the United States on Friday evening to pay tribute to the man widely acknowledged as Russia's main opposition figure, even when he was behind bars.

In London, dozens of people gathered in front of the Russian embassy carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny".

Related Topics

Election Corruption Foreign Office Russia Europe Died London Man Vladimir Putin United States David Cameron From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

9 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

9 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

9 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

10 hours ago
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

10 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

10 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

10 hours ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

10 hours ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

10 hours ago

More Stories From World