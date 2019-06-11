Britain targets massive growth in creative industry exports

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Britain has targeted at boosting creative industry exports by 50 percent by 2023, the country's Creative Industries Trade and Investment board (CITIB) announced on Tuesday.

Britain's thriving creative industries are now worth over 100 billion Pounds to the British economy and the CITIB will amplify this success around the world, it said in its new strategy report.

The strategy has identified five key strategic markets that should be prioritized in the years ahead - China, the United States, Europe, middle East and Japan, it said.

As a result of additional government funding CITIB members have already helped to promote Britain's creative sector in 10 countries, generating a pipeline of more than 200 million pounds of export opportunities, it said, adding that more than 250 British companies have also been supported in developing their own export strategies.

Digital and Creative Industries Minister Margot James said, "The UK's booming creative industries are a real success story. By sharing our skills and expertise with the rest of the world this strategy will give us the chance to deliver more growth opportunities in the years ahead."