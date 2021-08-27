UrduPoint.com

Britain To End Evacuations From Afghanistan 'in A Matter Of Hours': Defence Minister

Britain said Friday that it plans to complete its evacuations out of Afghanistan "in a matter of hours"

"We will process those people that we have brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately inside the airfield now," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky news.

"And we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowd, where we can, but overall the main processing has now closed and we have a matter of hours."

