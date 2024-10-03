Open Menu

Britain To Hand Over Sovereignty Of Remote Chagos Islands To Mauritius

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Britain to hand over sovereignty of remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The UK has reached an agreement with Mauritius to give sovereignty of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to the East African nation and secure a strategically important UK-US military base, the Foreign Office announced Thursday.

After years of negotiations, the UK agreed to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a historic move that included securing the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure, following a political agreement between the UK and Mauritius," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said that the agreement is strongly supported by international partners, including the US, which has joint operation of the strategic military base.

