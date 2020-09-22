UrduPoint.com
Britain To Impose New Virus Curbs As US Nears 200,000 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:19 PM

Britain to impose new virus curbs as US nears 200,000 deaths

The British government will announce fresh steps Tuesday to try and stop a coronavirus surge in England, while the United States was on the verge of 200,000 Covid-19 deaths

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The British government will announce fresh steps Tuesday to try and stop a coronavirus surge in England, while the United States was on the verge of 200,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down -- more than 31.2 million infections have been detected worldwide, with 964,000 deaths -- and nations are scrambling to contain new outbreaks.

The ramped-up response in Britain follows warnings that the country could see up to 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, and a month later exceed 200 deaths every day.

France and Spain are battling similar surges.

"If we don't do enough, the virus will take off and at the moment that is the path that we are clearly on," said Chris Whitty, the British government's chief medical officer.

"And if we do not change course, then we are going to find ourselves in a very difficult problem." Under new rules to come into force on Thursday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be required to close at 10 pm. food and drink outlets will also be restricted to table service only.

Many nations in Europe were easing restrictions after largely overcoming initial outbreaks, but the resurgence of the virus has forced them to tighten curbs again.

In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis admitted Monday that the government had loosened restrictions too quickly.

"Even I got carried away by the coming summer and the general mood," he said.

"That was a mistake I don't want to make again."

