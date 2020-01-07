UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain To Unleash Economic Potential Following Brexit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Britain to unleash economic potential following Brexit

Britain will begin a new economic chapter once its first post-Brexit budget is released on March 11, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said Tuesday

LONDON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain will begin a new economic chapter once its first post-Brexit budget is released on March 11, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Javid, the new budget will "set out ambitious plans to unleash Britain's potential, level up across the UK and usher in a decade of renewal." The March budget is expected to prepare Britain's economy for the decade ahead, which will "deliver on the government's promises on tax, to help tackle the cost of living for hard-working people." Meanwhile, Britain will fulfill its commitments and create new opportunities, "including by investing billions of Pounds across the country," Javid said.

In addition, the chancellor will add new rules to the country's fiscal responsibility charter to "(take) advantage of low interest rates to invest properly and responsibly, while keeping debt under control.

" "The budget will prioritize the environment, and build on recent announcements to boost spending on public services and tackle the cost of living," according to Javid's statement.

The increased spending on public services is expected to focus on "new hospitals, training thousands of new police officers, funding vocational education and the biggest ever cash increase to the National Living Wage."Britain announced at the end of 2019 that the country's lowest-paid workers are to receive a 6.2 percent pay rise in April this year, thanks to a new national living wage of 8.72 pounds (about 11.48 U.S. Dollars) per hour, the biggest increase ever.

Related Topics

UK Police Education Budget March April 2019 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

16 minutes ago

Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year l ..

2 minutes ago

Nonagenarian man burnt alive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions have pivotal role in Musl ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over PAF training aircraft ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.