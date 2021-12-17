UrduPoint.com

Britain To Use 'diplomatic And Economic Powers' To Protect Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

Britain to use 'diplomatic and economic powers' to protect Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to use all his government's "diplomatic and economic powers" to counter Russian "aggression" towards Ukraine, in a call with the Ukrainian president

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to use all his government's "diplomatic and economic powers" to counter Russian "aggression" towards Ukraine, in a call with the Ukrainian president.

"The prime minister underlined that the UK will use all its diplomatic and economic powers, in concert with allies, to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine," Johnson's office said in a statement following the call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia United Kingdom All Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

32 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

47 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

53 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

55 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

59 minutes ago
 Time Frame for Iran Nuclear Breakout Point 'Unacce ..

Time Frame for Iran Nuclear Breakout Point 'Unacceptably Short' - US Official

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.