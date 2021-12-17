Britain to use 'diplomatic and economic powers' to protect Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to use all his government's "diplomatic and economic powers" to counter Russian "aggression" towards Ukraine, in a call with the Ukrainian president

"The prime minister underlined that the UK will use all its diplomatic and economic powers, in concert with allies, to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine," Johnson's office said in a statement following the call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.