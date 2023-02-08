UrduPoint.com

Britain Vows More Ukraine Support As Zelensky Visits

Britain vowed Wednesday to support Ukraine to ensure military victory this year, as President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on a rare foreign visit just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion

Zelensky, dressed in his usual green fatigues, held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is due to meet King Charles III and address parliament on what is only his second overseas trip since the war began.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid," Zelensky said on social media, adding he wanted to "personally thank" the British people.

The UK government said it would offer advanced training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines, as Western allies debate stepping up military aid for Kyiv against a feared new Russian offensive in the east.

