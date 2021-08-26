UrduPoint.com

Britain Warns Of 'imminent' Threat Against Kabul Airport

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:52 PM

Britain warns of 'imminent' threat against Kabul airport

A terrorist threat against Kabul airport is "very serious" and "imminent", Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday as the UK government warned its citizens to stay away from the area

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A terrorist threat against Kabul airport is "very serious" and "imminent", Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday as the UK government warned its citizens to stay away from the area.

"Reporting over the week has become ever more credible. And it is of an imminent and severe threat to life," Heappey told Times Radio.

"This is a very serious threat, very imminent," he said.

Late Wednesday, Britain warned its citizens away from Kabul's airport, where huge crowds have gathered hoping to board evacuation flights after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport," the Foreign and Commonwealth Office wrote on its website.

"There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack." "If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice," it urged, adding that "if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately".

Washington and its allies have been flying out thousands of Afghans every day on hulking military transport, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.

Heappey said his advice to British citizens was "to do as the Foreign Office advice instructs and to find a place of safety."According to the latest data, 11,474 people have been evacuated by the UK since August 13, including 6,946 Afghans.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Foreign Office United Kingdom August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin says govt works under NAB' s fear   ..

Shaukat Tarin says govt works under NAB' s fear  .

10 minutes ago
 Int'l Day against Nuclear Tests to be marked on Au ..

Int'l Day against Nuclear Tests to be marked on Aug 29

2 minutes ago
 Conditions for Russian Journalists Accredited in U ..

Conditions for Russian Journalists Accredited in UK Terrible - Ambassador in Lon ..

2 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Suspends Impeachment Request for Superio ..

Bolsonaro Suspends Impeachment Request for Superior Electoral Court Head - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Moscow Sent 54 Notes to Lo ..

Russian Ambassador Says Moscow Sent 54 Notes to London on Skripal Case, But to N ..

2 minutes ago
 France to Stop Evacuation Flights From Kabul Airpo ..

France to Stop Evacuation Flights From Kabul Airport Starting From Friday - Prim ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.