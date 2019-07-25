Britain Will Certainly Leave EU by End of October - New Foreign Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Britain will definitely leave the European Union by the end of October, newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday.

Raab, a former Brexit minister, was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day as UK's foreign secretary and first secretary of state in a major cabinet reshuffle that saw right-wingers claiming top jobs in the UK government.

Raab told reporters after his appointment that Brexit process must be completed one way or another by the end of October, preferably with a deal.