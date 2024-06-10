Open Menu

Britain's Asher-Smith Wins European 100m Title For Second Time

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Britain's Dina Asher-Smith maintained her form perfectly to claim her second European 100m title in Rome on Sunday.

Asher-Smith, who previously won the blue riband event in the 2018 Berlin championships, timed 10.99 seconds for victory.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda claimed silver in 11.03sec in a photo finish with Italian Zaynab Dosso.

Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion, looked under pressure as the field got off to an even start.

But in the last 20 metres, the 28-year-old Briton showed all her experience to stay steady and dip savagely through the line, just 0.03sec off her European-leading fastest time of the season in the semi-finals.

Reigning champion Gina Luckenkemper was fifth in 11.07sec behind Luxembourg's Patrizia van der Weken (11.04).

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, who won 200m gold and 100m silver in the Munich Euros in 2022, was warned after a false start and came in last in 11.15.

