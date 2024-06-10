Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Britain's Dina Asher-Smith maintained her form perfectly to claim her second European 100m title in Rome on Sunday.

Asher-Smith, who previously won the blue riband event in the 2018 Berlin championships, timed 10.99 seconds for victory.

She was quick to praise new training techniques on top-end speed that helped her overcome a poor start.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda claimed silver in 11.03sec in a photo finish with Italian Zaynab Dosso.

"I am in really great shape, I feel really good. I knew I had this in me. I had a bad start - championships!" said Asher-Smith.

"I can run faster than that. This is a progression towards the Olympic Games. I am glad to be in this shape after some months of a new set-up, it is really hard to achieve."

Asher-Smith is now based in Austin, Texas, where she said she had been working on "top-end speed... I could compensate the bad start".

"I did, that was a bit hairy, just a little bit. Overall I am happy. It is definitely a new way to win a race for me, so that is a plus."

Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion, looked under pressure as the field got off to an even start.

But in the last 20 metres, the 28-year-old Briton showed all her experience to stay steady and dip savagely through the line, just 0.

03sec off her European-leading fastest time of the season in the semi-finals.

Reigning champion Gina Luckenkemper was fifth in 11.07sec behind Luxembourg's Patrizia van der Weken (11.04).

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, who won 200m gold and 100m silver in the Munich Euros in 2022, was warned after a false start and came in last in 11.15.

While Asher-Smith won the 200m title at the Munich Euros, she bombed out of the 100.

"I was not motivated thinking about a Munich revenge, I am not that kind of a person," she said.

"Yes, I was frustrated in Munich, but I will just work on things and move on and do better next time. I looked forward to come here and win.

"In Munich in 2022, I also was in a great shape but it just did not happen.

"I am very happy to have done that today, in a new race style," she joked.

"After my new set-up, I am glad to put performances together like this now. Many athletes have moved this year and it has been a mixed bag of results. Not for me, I am having a great time, I am just rolling with it."