Open Menu

Britain's Biggest Ever Dinosaur Footprint Site Unearthed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Britain's biggest ever dinosaur footprint site unearthed

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Some 200 giant footprints, belong to dinosaurs 166 million years ago have been found at a quarry in Oxfordshire, becoming the UK's largest footprint site.

Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered a huge expanse of quarry floor filled with hundreds of different dinosaur footprints, creating multiple enormous trackways, the University of Oxford announced on Thursday.

The new discovery showed the footprints dating back to the middle Jurassic Period --around 166 million years ago-- the trackways form part of a huge "dinosaur highway" and include footprints from the nine meter ferocious predator Megalosaurus, and herbivorous dinosaurs up to twice that size.

The statement noted that the dig, that was carried out at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, uncovered five extensive trackways with evidence of more in the surrounding area.

"Four of the trackways were made by gigantic, long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs called sauropods, most likely to be Cetiosaurus, an up to 18-metre-long cousin of the well-known Diplodocus."

The fifth trackway was made by the carnivorous theropod dinosaur, Megalosaurus which had distinctive, large, three-toed feet with claw.

"Scientists have known about and been studying Megalosaurus for longer than any other dinosaur on Earth, and yet these recent discoveries prove there is still new evidence of these animals out there, waiting to be found," said Emma Nicholls, vertebrate palaeontologist at Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

The footprints were buried under mud but came to light after quarry worker Gary Johnson felt "unusual bumps" as he was stripping the clay back with his vehicle, in order to expose the quarry floor.

It followed by the experts were called in as he Universities of Oxford and Birmingham co-led a team of more than 100 people on a week-long excavation in June 2024.

They painstakingly uncovered around 200 footprints and built detailed 3D models of the site using aerial drone photography – documenting the footprints in unprecedented detail for future research.

"These footprints offer an extraordinary window into the lives of dinosaurs, revealing details about their movements, interactions, and the tropical environment they inhabited," said Kirsty Edgar, professor of Micropalaeontology at the University of Birmingham.

Related Topics

Drone UK Vehicle Oxford Birmingham Gary SITE June From Million

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

1 minute ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

25 minutes ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

29 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

40 minutes ago
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

44 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

1 hour ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World