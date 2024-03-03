Britain's Boulter To Face Ukraine's Kostyuk In San Diego WTA Final
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Britain's Katie Boulter and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk advanced to the WTA San Diego Open final with powerful semi-final triumphs on Saturday, ousting two of the top three seeds.
Boulter, ranked 49th in the world, upset US third seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in 74 minutes while sixth-seed Kostyuk ousted US top seed Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.
Each of Sunday's finalists seeks a second career WTA title. Kostyuk, ranked 34th, won last year at Austin while Boulter took her lone crown at Nottingham last year.
Boulter, whose week in Southern California has included an upset of second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, was in control from the outset against 26th-ranked Navarro, who won her first WTA title in January at Hobart
Boulter broke twice to pocket the first set.
She was up 6-3, 1-0 when a sudden shower briefly halted play.
The short stoppage didn't help Navarro, who surrendered a break when they resumed as Boulter took a 3-0 lead in the set.
Boulter's first hiccup came in the fifth game, but she saved two break points with thumping serves and held for 4-1.
She polished off the victory with a love game, punctuated by a booming overhead on match point.
Kostyuk had lost her first two career matches against fifth-ranked Pegula, most recently in last year's Australian Open.
Pegula was chasing a fifth WTA title in her first semi-final of the year. It was her first event since the Australian Open after withdrawing from Doha and Dubai with a neck injury.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
American voters doubt Biden's leadership and favour Trump; Muslims to abstain in balloting8 hours ago
-
UN Women calls war in Gaza 'a war on women', 9,000 killed10 hours ago
-
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election13 hours ago
-
US military cargo planes begin air drop to Gaza13 hours ago
-
Iran, Russia address energy challenges at 7th Gas Summit13 hours ago
-
Chad junta chief to contest May 6 presidential vote13 hours ago
-
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths15 hours ago
-
Hundreds of mourners pay tribute at Navalny's grave15 hours ago
-
Scholz vows probe into apparent leak of secret Ukraine war talks15 hours ago
-
Navalny's mother visits son's grave after funeral draws thousands15 hours ago
-
In former haven, Sudanese terrified by paramilitaries16 hours ago