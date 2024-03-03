Open Menu

Britain's Boulter To Face Ukraine's Kostyuk In San Diego WTA Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Britain's Boulter to face Ukraine's Kostyuk in San Diego WTA final

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Britain's Katie Boulter and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk advanced to the WTA San Diego Open final with powerful semi-final triumphs on Saturday, ousting two of the top three seeds.

Boulter, ranked 49th in the world, upset US third seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in 74 minutes while sixth-seed Kostyuk ousted US top seed Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Each of Sunday's finalists seeks a second career WTA title. Kostyuk, ranked 34th, won last year at Austin while Boulter took her lone crown at Nottingham last year.

Boulter, whose week in Southern California has included an upset of second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, was in control from the outset against 26th-ranked Navarro, who won her first WTA title in January at Hobart

Boulter broke twice to pocket the first set.

She was up 6-3, 1-0 when a sudden shower briefly halted play.

The short stoppage didn't help Navarro, who surrendered a break when they resumed as Boulter took a 3-0 lead in the set.

Boulter's first hiccup came in the fifth game, but she saved two break points with thumping serves and held for 4-1.

She polished off the victory with a love game, punctuated by a booming overhead on match point.

Kostyuk had lost her first two career matches against fifth-ranked Pegula, most recently in last year's Australian Open.

Pegula was chasing a fifth WTA title in her first semi-final of the year. It was her first event since the Australian Open after withdrawing from Doha and Dubai with a neck injury.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dubai Doha Nottingham Lead Austin San Diego January Sunday Australian Open Event From Top Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

12 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

12 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

12 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

12 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

12 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

12 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World