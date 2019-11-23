UrduPoint.com
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn denounced the "tax and wage cheat culture" of multinational companies on Saturday in an election rally outside an Amazon depot.

Corbyn met workers at the depot in the northern English city of Sheffield ahead of the December 12 election, which pits his Labour party against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives.

"I came to Amazon today with a simple message for multinational businesses: If you sell goods in our country, you should pay taxes in our country, not hide profits in tax havens," Corbyn said on Twitter.

The veteran socialist has vowed to stop multinational companies moving their tax bills offshore to "lower tax regimes" with measures to force them to pay taxes on all their operations in Britain.

Labour expects the measures to raise 6.3 billion ($8.1 billion) in 2023-2024 to help pay for its manifesto plans to nationalise key utilities.

A spokesman for online giant Amazon said tax-dodging claims about Amazon were false, adding that Amazon had invested more than 18 billion since 2010 in creating jobs and infrastructure.

"This investment helped contribute to a total tax contribution of 793 million during 2018," the spokesman said.

"This year we announced plans to create 2,000 new jobs in the UK, taking our total workforce to over 29,500."

