Open Menu

Britain's Hull Hopes Smoking Will Be Allowed At Olympic Golf

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Olympic athletes are usually known for their clean living, but British golfer Charley Hull is worried that a possible smoking ban will affect her ability to control her nerves.

Hull has attracted attention on social media for smoking during competitions, but the 28-year-old is worried she will not be allowed to at Le Golf National this week.

"I do smoke on the course," Hull said ahead of Wednesday's first round of the women's event.

"It's a habit but I won't do it this week... I don't think you're allowed.

"Yeah, I think it will (affect her). Because it relaxes me a little bit.

But it is what it is."

Hull however added that "hopefully" France's reputation as a country with a high rate of smokers will see her be allowed to avoid any Olympic ban on lighting up on the fairways.

She said she had started smoking in a bid to stop vaping.

"I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped," Hull said at the US Open in June.

"And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it's just you can vape indoors all the time.

"I thought if I smoke, I'm going to go outside and smoke a cigarette."

Related Topics

Social Media France June Women Olympics Event All Vaping US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

1 hour ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

10 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

11 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

11 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

12 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

12 hours ago

More Stories From World