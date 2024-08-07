Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Olympic athletes are usually known for their clean living, but British golfer Charley Hull is worried that a possible smoking ban will affect her ability to control her nerves.

Hull has attracted attention on social media for smoking during competitions, but the 28-year-old is worried she will not be allowed to at Le Golf National this week.

"I do smoke on the course," Hull said ahead of Wednesday's first round of the women's event.

"It's a habit but I won't do it this week... I don't think you're allowed.

"Yeah, I think it will (affect her). Because it relaxes me a little bit.

But it is what it is."

Hull however added that "hopefully" France's reputation as a country with a high rate of smokers will see her be allowed to avoid any Olympic ban on lighting up on the fairways.

She said she had started smoking in a bid to stop vaping.

"I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped," Hull said at the US Open in June.

"And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it's just you can vape indoors all the time.

"I thought if I smoke, I'm going to go outside and smoke a cigarette."