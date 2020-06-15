British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet EU chiefs by video link on Monday to try to breathe new life into stalled post-Brexit trade talks, with both sides entrenched in long-held positions

The conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel will review progress in the talks on future EU-UK relations.

It is the first time Johnson has personally taken part in the talks, which began three months ago, just weeks after Britain left the European Union after 47 years in the European project.

While expectations are low for the long-planned meeting, the unpredictable Johnson, who has recently recovered from a bout of coronavirus, has EU negotiators on the lookout for surprises.

"The High Level Meeting was always envisaged as a moment to push the negotiations forward," a UK official said.

"We now need to get this resolved and deliver certainty for businesses at home and in the EU as soon as possible." Britain and the EU have held four rounds of talks on how to organise their ties after December 31, when the UK leaves the single market and stops adhering to Brussels' rules after an 11-month transition.

So far they have achieved little, giving Monday's meeting added significance. London and Brussels have already agreed to intensify negotiations, with mainly in-person talks throughout July and August.

A European source close to the negotiations said the Johnson meeting was intended to "give a political impetus to the scheduled negotiations and break the deadlock. Or not." Talks between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost have mostly taken place online because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Negotiators complain that the format has not lent itself to making compromises and finding common ground on thorny issues.

"So far we haven't had actual negotiations, just an exchange of views," an EU diplomat told AFP. "It's a battle of strategies at this point."Added pressure came after Britain on Friday formally declared that it would not seek to extend the post-Brexit transition by one or two years, something it could have done according to the terms of the divorce deal Johnson signed last year.