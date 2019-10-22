(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two crucial Brexit votes Tuesday that could decide if he still has a reasonable shot at securing his EU divorce by next week's deadline.

The UK is entering a cliffhanger finale to a drama that has divided families and embittered politics ever since voters backed a split from Britain's 27 EU allies and trading partners in 2016.

Johnson has set himself a very high bar by promising that he will get Brexit done -- "do or die'" -- by the twice-delayed October 31 departure date.

The Conservative leader now hopes parliament gives initial support toa Brexit bill that translates the revised withdrawal agreement he struck withBrussels last week into UK law.