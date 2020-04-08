Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "responding to treatment", his spokesman said Wednesday, as the 55-year-old leader spent a third day in intensive care battling the coronavirus

The disease has struck at the heart of the British government and infected more than 55,000 people across the country and killed nearly 6,200.

"The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment," his official spokesman said. "He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit in St Thomas' Hospital.

He is in good spirits." Earlier, junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky news the Conservative leader was "not on ventilation".

The latest update came as newspapers urged Britons to keep their stricken leader at the forefront of their minds, with the country in lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19 in its third week.

"He stayed at work for you... now pray at home for him," The Sun tabloid splashed across its front page. "Boris 'will pull through'" said the Daily Express.