UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Johnson Stable As Lockdown Extension Looms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

Britain's Johnson stable as lockdown extension looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a fourth day in intensive care "improving" in his battle with coronavirus, as his government prepared to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced last month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a fourth day in intensive care "improving" in his battle with coronavirus, as his government prepared to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced last month.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to become infected with COVID-19 and his transfer to intensive care on Monday is unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times.

"He's stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC news. "I think things are getting better for him." The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infectedmore than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with another recorddaily death toll of 938 reported on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German state halts corona aid payments over fake w ..

9 seconds ago

Russia Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs Against ..

1 minute ago

Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this yea ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

Russia's ChemRar Company Plans to Start Producing ..

5 minutes ago

55 pc tax customers to get benefit from govt's tax ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.