London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday began a fourth day in intensive care "improving" in his battle with coronavirus, as his government prepared to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced last month.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to become infected with COVID-19 and his transfer to intensive care on Monday is unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times.

"He's stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC news. "I think things are getting better for him." The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infectedmore than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with another recorddaily death toll of 938 reported on Wednesday.