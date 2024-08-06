Britain's Keely Hodgkinson Wins Women's Olympic 800m Gold
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Britain's Keely Hodgkinson produced a thrilling gun-to-tape run to win women's Olympic 800m gold in Paris on Monday.
Hodgkinson timed 1min 56.72sec for victory, with Ethiopian Tsige Duguma claiming silver in 1:57.15 and Kenya's Mary Moraa taking bronze (1:57.42).
The 22-year-old Briton, who won silver in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago, and is also a two-time world silver medallist, held her nerve perfectly at the bell.
The chasing field was closely packed, Moraa on her shoulder all the way around the far straight, before launching an attack with 200 metres to go.
Hodgkinson showed all her nervy steel to hold her off and even put in a spurt to give herself some breathing space.
Moraa was eventually overtaken by Duguma at the line.
Hodgkinson becomes the third British woman to win Olympic 800m gold after Anne Packer in 1964 and Kelly Holmes in 2004.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
China says to crack down on fentanyl chemicals49 seconds ago
-
After AI, quantum computing eyes its 'Sputnik' moment55 seconds ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics1 minute ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold11 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin21 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold1 hour ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP1 hour ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter1 hour ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago