Britain's Lammy Hopes For 'constructive' Dialogue With China
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Friday he hoped Beijing and London could discuss their differences "constructively", as his Chinese counterpart said relations were at "a new starting point".
London has said Lammy will use his visit -- the first by a British cabinet minister to China since Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office -- to "challenge" Beijing on sensitive issues like Russia's war in Ukraine but also to mend frayed ties.
On Friday afternoon, Lammy met with Wang at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, telling the top diplomat the UK would "always put its national security and national interests first".
He acknowledged "areas in which we have different perspectives", but he said he hoped the two countries could "find space to discuss such areas constructively".
"Neither of us has an interest in escalation or greater instability," Lammy told Wang.
Wang said relations between the two countries "now stand at a new starting point".
"We hope to.... respect each other's concerns, deepen strategic communication, build a long-term and stable policy framework... and promote China-UK relations entering into a new stage of stable development," he said.
The two sides "should become partners in responding to global challenges", Wang added.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From World
-
NATO cannot yet confirm N.Korea sending troops to Russia: Rutte2 minutes ago
-
Women priests secretly ordained in the shadow of the Vatican52 minutes ago
-
Taiwan blames China for S. Africa's order to move liaison office52 minutes ago
-
King Charles set to arrive in Australia for landmark tour1 hour ago
-
N. Korea to send '12,000 soldiers' for Russia's war in Ukraine: Yonhap1 hour ago
-
Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Race to replace Kenya's impeached deputy president2 hours ago
-
India start steadily after Ravindra ton steers New Zealand to lead of 3562 hours ago
-
Kenya's Kindiki: soft-spoken academic turned political heavyweight2 hours ago
-
US imposes sanctions on firms over Russia drones used on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
King Charles arrives in Australia for landmark tour2 hours ago
-
Baby dies, 65 rescued as migrant boat sinks off France2 hours ago