UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Prince Charles Gets Covid-19 Jab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:11 PM

Britain's Prince Charles gets Covid-19 jab

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who contracted Covid-19 last year, has received a first vaccine dose, his office said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who contracted Covid-19 last year, has received a first vaccine dose, his office said on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, 73, both received the shot as health authorities urged those over the age of 70 to get a jab.

Britain, which was the first Western nation to roll out Covid jabs in the general population, is banking on its biggest ever vaccination programme as a way out of a contagion that has killed more than 113,000 people.

Some 12.5 million people have so far been inoculated using either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca shots.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has set a target to vaccinate the most vulnerable and at-risk groups by February 15.

Over-70s are the last cohort in that group of 15 million people to be vaccinated under the plan.

The queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip received their Covid vaccine last month.

The unusual move to publicise the inoculations -- royal officials rarely comment on private health matters concerning the head of state -- came as those over 80 were given the vaccine.

The state-run National Health Service meanwhile on Wednesday released an advert starring pop icon Elton John and the Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine urging the public to get vaccinated.

The tongue-in-cheek advert shows Caine, 87, and John, 73, appearing in a mock audition at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

"My name is Michael Caine," says the actor, rolling up his sleeve. "I've just had a vaccine for Covid. It didn't hurt a bit. Not many people know that."

Related Topics

Wife London Wales February Government Chelsea Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz announces support for protesting govt ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah reduces capacity at hotel ..

12 minutes ago

Internet not fully restored in IIOJK: Lone

1 minute ago

Divisional Price control Committee meets

1 minute ago

Maersk profit soars nearly six-fold for 2020

1 minute ago

BioNTech starts vaccine production at new German s ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.