Britain's Prince Philip, 98, In Hospital Over Pre-existing Condition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:53 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, went into hospital on Friday for precautionary treatment on a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

His London hospital stay is likely to upset the royal family's plans for Christmas at the monarch's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, had gone to join Prince Philip at Sandringham by train on Friday, having opened parliament in London on Thursday following last week's snap general election.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," the palace said.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his royal highness' doctor." The prince is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

On December 23, 2011 while at Sandringham for Christmas, the royal patriarch suffered chest pains and spent four days in hospital for a successful coronary angioplasty and stenting.

Since his retirement from royal duties in 2017, Prince Philip has spent much of his time at Sandringham.

In January, he flipped his vehicle in a crash near the estate and gave up his licence shortly afterwards.

