UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain’s Prince Philip Dies At The Age Of 99

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

Buckingham Palace in a statement has said that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday.

He was 99.

Prince Philip was a stalwart supporter of his wife Queen Elizabeth II for last seven decades.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

It said:”His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss,”.

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born June 10, 1921, in a villa on the Greek island of Corfu. His parents were Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He was known as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family during his tenure alongside the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Prince Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and fulfilled thousands of royal duties.

Prince Philip retired from his official royal duties at the age of 96 in August 2017, with the full support of queen, said the Buckingham palace.

According to ABC news, Prince Philip completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952, gave 5,496 speeches in his travels to more than 76 countries, authored 14 books, served as patron to 785 organizations and made 637 solo overseas visits, Buckingham Palace said.

In his customary good humor, Philip joked to a well-wisher who said he was sorry the Duke of Edinburgh was standing down shortly after the retirement announcement, saying, "Standing down? I can barely stand up these days."

Even after his official retirement, Prince Philip still appeared at Queen Elizabeth's side for events like Remembrance Sunday, but took a step back and spent more time at Windsor Castle and Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate to enjoy painting, carriage riding and his other hobbies.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married in 1947 and marked their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, 2020.

Related Topics

World Marriage Married Died Wife Windsor Edinburgh Alice Greece Denmark June August Sunday 2017 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

16 minutes ago

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against D ..

1 minute ago

China to honor national ethical role models

1 minute ago

Russia records 9,150 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Russia's Soyuz Rocket Named After Gagarin Brings 3 ..

1 minute ago

Two US Warships to Remain in Black Sea Until May 4 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.