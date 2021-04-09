Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

(@fidahassanain)

Buckingham Palace in a statement has said that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday.

He was 99.

Prince Philip was a stalwart supporter of his wife Queen Elizabeth II for last seven decades.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

It said:”His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss,”.

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born June 10, 1921, in a villa on the Greek island of Corfu. His parents were Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He was known as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family during his tenure alongside the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Prince Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and fulfilled thousands of royal duties.

Prince Philip retired from his official royal duties at the age of 96 in August 2017, with the full support of queen, said the Buckingham palace.

According to ABC news, Prince Philip completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952, gave 5,496 speeches in his travels to more than 76 countries, authored 14 books, served as patron to 785 organizations and made 637 solo overseas visits, Buckingham Palace said.

In his customary good humor, Philip joked to a well-wisher who said he was sorry the Duke of Edinburgh was standing down shortly after the retirement announcement, saying, "Standing down? I can barely stand up these days."

Even after his official retirement, Prince Philip still appeared at Queen Elizabeth's side for events like Remembrance Sunday, but took a step back and spent more time at Windsor Castle and Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate to enjoy painting, carriage riding and his other hobbies.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married in 1947 and marked their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, 2020.