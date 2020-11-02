UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Prince William Caught Covid In April: Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Britain's Prince William caught Covid in April: media

Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, contracted coronavirus in April but kept his diagnosis secret, media reported on Monday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, contracted coronavirus in April but kept his diagnosis secret, media reported on Monday.

The Sun newspaper said the Duke of Cambridge, 38, was diagnosed shortly after his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, announced he had caught the virus in late March.

But he did not make the diagnosis public "because he didn't want to alarm the nation", the tabloid said. The BBC also reported the story, quoting a palace source.

William's Kensington Palace office would not confirm the reports when contacted by AFP but also did not deny they were true.

"There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone", the prince was reported to have told a guest at an engagement, adding he was "determined it should be business as usual".

Palace doctors treated the prince, who isolated at the family home in Norfolk, eastern England, where he carried out telephone and video call engagements, said the Sun.

It quoted an unnamed source as saying that "William was hit pretty hard by the virus -- it really knocked him for six".

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," the source added.

Charles went into self-isolation after announcing on March 25 he had mild symptoms of the virus, which has claimed almost 47,000 lives in Britain.

Two days later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive and was eventually taken into hospital intensive care for treatment.

On April 17, William revealed his concern for his 71-year-old father's health, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather Prince Philip.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure they are isolated away and protected from this but it does worry me," he told the BBC.

The queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, went into self-isolation at Windsor Castle, west of London, as a precaution because of their age and heightened risk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business London Windsor Cambridge Edinburgh Norfolk March April Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Traveling to holy destinations economical due to l ..

2 minutes ago

New York City is world's 2nd best city: consultanc ..

2 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

Cambodia's rice export up 17 pct in 10 months, Chi ..

2 minutes ago

1,123 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,229,313

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.