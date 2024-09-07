Open Menu

Britain's Storey Secures 19th Paralympic Gold In Road Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Britain Sarah Storey continued her all-conquering Paralympics record by claiming her 19th gold medal by winning the C4-5 road race on Friday.

Storey edged French teenager Heidi Gaugain on the line after 71km of racing in the eastern Parisian suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois as Colombia's Paula Ossa Veloza claimed bronze.

The 46-year-old, who was born without a functioning left hand, has now won 30 Paralympics medals since she made her debut at the 1992 Barcelona Games in the sport of swimming aged 14.

"It's amazing, really amazing it's not sunk in at all. I'm delighted my wheel was at the front at the finish," Storey told reporters.

"It was just a matter of holding her as she continued her acceleration, it was a long way out.

"I'm still nippy for a 46-year-old but I use it wisely," she added.

Storey refused to rule out competing at her 10th Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

"I need to enjoy this one first, never say never to anything," she said.

"This needs to sink in because it was one of the most exciting races we've had."

In the men's race Ukraine's Yehor Dementyev took gold, having claimed silver in the C5 4,000m individual pursuit on the track on Saturday.

Dementyev, 37, whose right arm is 3.

5cm shorter than his left, took his own Paralympic medal haul to nine with his road success having made his Games debut in London 2012.

"All my main work was done to prepare for the track," he told AFP.

"Today I just did my best to be on the breakaway and the sprint.

"Until the last moment I wasn't sure I would win it," he added.

- 'Tristan's triple' -

Britain's Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl on their tandem bike upgraded their silver from Tokyo by winning the women's B road race.

Defending champion Katie-George Dunlevy of Ireland was forced to accept second place.

In the men's event the Netherlands' Tristan Bangma secured his third gold at Paris adding to the road time trial title on Wednesday and last week's 4,000m B individual pursuit on the track.

Bangma was riding on the road with his tandem partner Patrick Bos.

"We had a big goal here which was to win three gold medals, and we did it," Bangma said.

"I don't have a lot of words for it, I think it all still needs to sink in a bit. I will never forget this week.

"'Tristan's triple' or 'hat-trick Patrick' - that's how we can call this result," he added.

