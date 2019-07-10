UrduPoint.com
Britain's US Ambassador Resigns After Trump Spat

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Britain's US ambassador resigns after Trump spat

Britain's ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch said on Wednesday he was resigning after drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch said on Wednesday he was resigning after drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London.

"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Darroch wrote in his resignation letter. "I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Your Thoughts and Comments

