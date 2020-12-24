From Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum to an expected Christmas Eve trade deal after months of talks, Brexit has been a rocky -- and divisive -- process

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :From Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum to an expected Christmas Eve trade deal after months of talks, Brexit has been a rocky -- and divisive -- process.

- Leave wins - In a June 23, 2016 referendum that followed decades of arguments over Europe, Britons vote by 52 percent to 48 percent to become the first nation to leave the EU bloc.

Conservative leader David Cameron, who led the campaign to remain in the EU and called the vote expecting to win, resigns as prime minister the next day.

He is replaced by Theresa May, the interior minister who also backed remaining in the EU.

- Divorce process triggered - May formally triggers the exit process on March 29, 2017, sending a notification letter to Brussels that gives Britain until March 29, 2019, to leave.

- Draft agreed - Ending more than a year of acrimonious talks, British and EU negotiators agree a draft divorce deal on November 13, 2018.

But May faces an angry backlash from her own Conservative party over its terms and MPs vote against the deal in the biggest government defeat in British parliamentary history.

Brussels refuses to re-negotiate.

- Deadline delays - The EU agrees to delay Brexit until May 22 and then until October 31, 2019.

- Johnson elected - The European election defeat and parliament's rejection of her Brexit deal forces May to step down as Conservative leader on June 7.

On July 23, party members choose Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson as their new leader. He becomes prime minister the next day.

- The endgame - On October 22, British MPs approve in principle a new Brexit deal struck days earlier with the EU.

On October 28, EU members agree to postpone Brexit until January 31, 2020.

- Elections, green light - Johnson's resounding win at a December 12 snap general election smoothes his Brexit bill's passage through parliament on January 9, 2020.

- Brexit - The divorce takes place on Friday, January 31.

An extendable transition period, during which much in the relationship will not change, is agreed up to December 31, 2020.

- Post-Brexit negotiations - In March 2020, the EU and Britain began difficult negotiations on their future trade relationship, which are then broken off due to the coronavirus crisis.

Talks resume in April, without any notable progress on key sticking points.

On June 12, Britain officially says it does not wish to extend its transition period beyond the end of the year.

In July, Britain and the EU agree to intensify talks with a view to meeting an October deadline for an accord, if the European and British parliaments are to have time to ratify it by the year end.

- New tensions - On September 8, the two sides open an eighth round of negotiations amid tensions as Johnson warns that if there is no compromise by October 15 he will walk away with no deal.

To the EU's dismay, the British government the next day submits a bill to overwrite parts of the withdrawal agreement.

- Deadline passes - The October deadline comes and goes with no sign of a deal, with Johnson telling the EU there was "no point" in extending talks.

But Britain then ends days of threats to abandon the negotiations and instead agrees to redouble efforts to avert the potential economic chaos of a no-deal at the end of the year.

- Down to the wire - Remaining key sticking points include so-called "level playing field" provisions to ensure Britain does not try to retreat from the EU's environmental or labour standards, how to arbitrate future differences, and fishing rights.

Talks extend into December, and Johnson heads to Brussels to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to try to break the deadlock.

Negotiators work around the clock up to Christmas Eve to craft a legally binding text in time for parliamentary ratification on both sides of the Channel.