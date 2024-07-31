Britain's Yee Wins Delayed Men's Olympic Triathlon
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Britain's Alex Yee won the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, passing New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the final stretch in a dramatic finish to the delayed event.
Yee, who improved on the silver he won at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, caught great rival Wilde on one of the last corners of the concluding 10-kilometre run, with the New Zealander finishing second and France's Leo Bergere winning the battle for third.
The women's triathlon took place just before the men's in a huge relief for organisers after the River Seine had failed pollution tests on previous days.
France's Cassandre Beaugrand took gold in the women's event with Beth Potter of Britain winning the bronze.
