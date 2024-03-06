British Actress Says Suffered 'smear Campaign' After Accusing Polanski
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) British actress Charlotte Lewis on Tuesday told a French court she had been the victim of a "smear campaign" after she accused Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski of raping her as a teenager.
"It nearly destroyed my life," the 56-year-old told a criminal court in the French capital, which is hearing a defamation case against Polanski.
Polanski, who was not present at Tuesday's hearing, faces charges that he defamed Lewis after she accused him of a rape in the 1980s.
The 90-year-old is wanted in the United States over the rape of a 13-year-old in 1977 and faces several other accusations of sexual assault dating back decades and past the statute of limitations -- all claims he has rejected. He fled to Europe in 1978.
Polanski's films include Oscar-winning "Rosemary's Baby", "Chinatown" and "The Pianist".
Lewis in 2010 accused Polanski of raping her "in the worst possible way" as a 16-year-old in 1983 in Paris after she travelled there for a casting session.
She appeared in his 1986 film "Pirates".
The France-born filmmaker retorted that it was a "heinous lie" in a 2019 conversation with the Paris Match magazine.
According to Paris Match, he pulled out a copy of a 1999 article in now-defunct British tabloid newspaper news of the World, and quoted Lewis as saying in it: "I wanted to be his lover."
Lewis has said the quotes attributed to her in that interview were not accurate.
She filed a complaint for defamation, and the film director was automatically charged under French law.
On Tuesday, Lewis told the court that the media coverage after she spoke out in 2010 had given her a "nervous breakdown", and her then six-year-old son "had to change school because everybody read the articles".
"It nearly destroyed my life," she said.
Polanski's Paris Match interview was "the last drop".
