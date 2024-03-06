Open Menu

British Actress Says Suffered 'smear Campaign' After Accusing Polanski

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) British actress Charlotte Lewis on Tuesday accused filmmaker Roman Polanski of raping her as a teenager and said she had become the victim of a "smear campaign" after she spoke up about it.

"It nearly destroyed my life," the 56-year-old told a criminal court in the French capital, which is hearing a defamation case against the film director.

Polanski, who was not present at Tuesday's hearing, faces charges that he defamed Lewis after she accused him of abusing her in the 1980s.

"He raped me," Lewis said, explaining it had taken her time to put a name on the incident that occurred in Paris when she was 16.

At the time, "I wasn't aware that what happened to me was a rape," she said. But "I knew something felt wrong."

Polanski, 90, is wanted in the United States over the rape of a 13-year-old in 1977 and faces several other accusations of sexual assault dating back decades and past the statute of limitations -- all claims he has rejected.

He fled to Europe in 1978.

The director's films include Oscar-winning "Rosemary's Baby", "Chinatown" and "The Pianist".

Lewis in 2010 accused Polanski of abusing her "in the worst possible way" as a 16-year-old in 1983 in Paris after she travelled there for a casting session. She appeared in his 1986 film "Pirates".

The France-born filmmaker retorted that it was a "heinous lie" in a 2019 conversation with the Paris Match magazine.

According to Paris Match, he pulled out a copy of a 1999 article in now-defunct British tabloid newspaper news of the World, and quoted Lewis as saying in it: "I wanted to be his lover."

Lewis has said the quotes attributed to her in that interview were not accurate.

She filed a complaint for defamation, and the film director was automatically charged under French law.

