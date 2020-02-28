UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

British Airways Cancel Number of Flights to Milan Over Falling Demand Due to COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) British Airways, the UK flag carrier airline, has canceled a number of flights to Italy's Milan due to the reduced demand over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak concerns, according to the company's data on performed flights.

Italy is experiencing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. The two centers of the outbreak are the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions. The number of infected people in the country reached 650, while the total number of deaths is 17, as of Thursday.

According to the company's websites, flights to Milan on Thursday and the next few days are canceled.

Meanwhile, UK media reported that the number of the company's flights to South Korea could also be reduced.

In late January, British Airways said that it had halted all but essential flights to and from China to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew members amid the epidemic. Other air companies that have halted flights to China include Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, United and Finnair.

As of Thursday, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 of whom 2,800 have died and more than 33,000 have recovered.

