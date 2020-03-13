UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways Chairman Warns Of Job Cuts Amid Industry Crisis Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

British Airways Chairman Warns of Job Cuts Amid Industry Crisis Due to COVID-19 - Reports

The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has created an unprecedented crisis in the airline industry that could lead to significant job losses as governments restrict international travel, British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz said in a video message to company employees on Friday, according to the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has created an unprecedented crisis in the airline industry that could lead to significant job losses as governments restrict international travel, British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz said in a video message to company employees on Friday, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

In a message entitled "The Survival of British Airways," Cruz underscored the seriousness of the ongoing situation for the airline industry, the broadcaster reported.

"It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known," the chief executive said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

British Airways, which is owned by IAG along with the Spanish airline Iberia and Ireland's Aer Lingus, will slash several routes as the company faces significant economic pressure, Cruz stated.

Flight cancellations will lead to a reduction in staffing levels "perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer term," the chief executive stated, as quoted by the broadcaster.

IAG's share price on the London Stock Exchange has fallen by 20.2 percent from the start of trading on Tuesday to 15:00 GMT on Friday.

European airlines will face significant profitability challenges after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from the Schengen Area to the United States. According to the International Air Travel Association (IATA), 550 flights were scheduled daily between the US and Schengen Area in 2019.

IATA estimated on March 5 that the COVID-19 outbreak could cost the global airline industry $113 billion in revenue, and in a press release on Thursday, the association stated that Trump's decision will lead to further economic difficulties for embattled airlines.

As of 09:00 GMT on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of ten people have died after contracting the disease in the UK.

Related Topics

Company Trump Died Job Lead Price Ireland United Kingdom United States London Stock Exchange March 2019 From Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative for COV ..

2 minutes ago

13 SHOs of city removed from positions

2 minutes ago

Polio teams to spread awareness for prevention of ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi to remain closed till May 31 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Sports Ministry Sets Up Operational Headqu ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Church Reverses Stance on Coronavirus Threat ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.