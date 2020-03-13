British Airways Chairman Warns of Job Cuts Amid Industry Crisis Due to COVID-19 - Reports

The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has created an unprecedented crisis in the airline industry that could lead to significant job losses as governments restrict international travel, British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz said in a video message to company employees on Friday, according to the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has created an unprecedented crisis in the airline industry that could lead to significant job losses as governments restrict international travel, British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz said in a video message to company employees on Friday, according to the Sky news broadcaster.

In a message entitled "The Survival of British Airways," Cruz underscored the seriousness of the ongoing situation for the airline industry, the broadcaster reported.

"It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known," the chief executive said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

British Airways, which is owned by IAG along with the Spanish airline Iberia and Ireland's Aer Lingus, will slash several routes as the company faces significant economic pressure, Cruz stated.

Flight cancellations will lead to a reduction in staffing levels "perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer term," the chief executive stated, as quoted by the broadcaster.

IAG's share price on the London Stock Exchange has fallen by 20.2 percent from the start of trading on Tuesday to 15:00 GMT on Friday.

European airlines will face significant profitability challenges after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from the Schengen Area to the United States. According to the International Air Travel Association (IATA), 550 flights were scheduled daily between the US and Schengen Area in 2019.

IATA estimated on March 5 that the COVID-19 outbreak could cost the global airline industry $113 billion in revenue, and in a press release on Thursday, the association stated that Trump's decision will lead to further economic difficulties for embattled airlines.

As of 09:00 GMT on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of ten people have died after contracting the disease in the UK.