UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways IT Glitch Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:33 PM

British Airways IT Glitch Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations

Flight operations at London's Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports were affected on Wednesday by a British Airways system failure, causing numerous delays and dozens of cancellations

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Flight operations at London's Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports were affected on Wednesday by a British Airways system failure, causing numerous delays and dozens of cancellations.

"A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check the latest flight information before coming to the airport, and to leave additional time," British Airways posted on their website.

The check-in counters were paralyzed by the IT glitch, creating chaos among passengers and freezing online registration.

Passengers were warned that the disruption had affected flights across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company added that they offer a refund or the opportunity to shift bookings to another day for customers scheduled for short-haul flights departing from London's airports today.

British Airways has had system failures in the past, leaving passengers stranded all over the world. In May 2017, some 75,000 passengers were stuck at Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Related Topics

World Europe Company London United Kingdom May 2017 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

1 hour ago

Malnutrition issue remains govt priority: Dr Yasmi ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Interrupts Vacation, He ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor of France's Mont-Saint-Michel Limits Tourist ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Foreign Aid Freeze Undermines US Security, G ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.