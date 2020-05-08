UrduPoint.com
British Airways May Partially Resume Flights Suspended Over COVID-19 From July - IAG CEO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:52 AM

The UK's British Airways may resume some flights starting July, depending on the relaxation of measures introduced in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country, CEO of the International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, Willie Walsh said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The UK's British Airways may resume some flights starting July, depending on the relaxation of measures introduced in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country, CEO of the International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, Willie Walsh said on Thursday.

"We are planning for a meaningful return to service in July 2020 at the earliest, depending on the easing of lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world. We will adapt our operating procedures to ensure our customers and our people are properly protected in this new environment. We are working with the various regulatory bodies and are confident that changes in regulations will enable a safe and organised return to service," Walsh said, as quoted in the IAG's press release.

At the same time, the CEO added that the group did not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest.

The head also said that IAG's restructuring and redundancy program developed due to the crisis triggered by the pandemic was still subject to consultation, but it was likely to affect up to 12,000 jobs in British Airways.

In April, British Airways already laid off over 22,000 employees over the crisis and decreasing demand.

