UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways Owner IAG Cancels Dividend Payments Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:47 PM

British Airways Owner IAG Cancels Dividend Payments Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Statement

The International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns the UK flag carrier airline British Airways announced on Thursday that it would not pay final dividends for 2019, but instead transfer the funds to a voluntary reserve to help contain the spread of COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns the UK flag carrier airline British Airways announced on Thursday that it would not pay final dividends for 2019, but instead transfer the funds to a voluntary reserve to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

"As a result of the impact of the situation created by COVID-19, the Board of Directors of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) has resolved to withdraw the proposal to the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting to pay a final dividend of 0.17 Euros per share and, instead, to propose the allocation of all the profit for the fiscal year 2019 (except the amount already paid as an interim dividend) to the voluntary reserve," the company's statement read.

The IAG added that the board had decided to postpone the annual shareholders' meeting from June until the end of September.

Earlier in the day, British Airways said it would suspend up to 36,000 staff due to the coronavirus pandemic. All airline employees temporarily left without work can rely on compensation in the amount of 80 percent of their salary under the state support program in light of the epidemic.

The IAG announced in February that it expected a negative impact on the company's financial performance due to the coronavirus. However, the holding has significant liquidity to face the crisis.

The United Kingdom has so far registered 33,718 COVID-19 cases, 2,921 of which have been fatal, according to the government website.

Related Topics

UK Company United Kingdom February June September 2019 All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

17 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

51 minutes ago

Iran parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid players accept pay being slashed b ..

4 minutes ago

McLaren drivers take pay cut amid cost-cutting mea ..

4 minutes ago

Lombardy Head Says COVID-19 May Reemerge in Autumn

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.