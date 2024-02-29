British Airways owner says 2023 profit soars six-fold

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) British Airways parent IAG announced Thursday that net profit surged six-fold last year, boosted by "strong" demand particularly from leisure travellers as the bounceback from Covid continued.

Profit after taxation jumped to 2.7 billion Euros ($2.9 billion) in 2023 from 431 million euros in 2022, the airline conglomerate said in a results statement, adding that revenues leapt by almost a third to 29.5 billion euros.

IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, added that its "strong growth" was "underpinned by robust and sustainable demand".

Operating profit before exceptional items nearly tripled to 3.5 billion euros.

The London-listed aviation giant added that it hired 13,000 new workers last year.

"In 2023, IAG more than doubled its operating margin and profits compared to 2022, generated excellent free cash flow and strengthened its balance sheet position, recovering capacity to close to pre-Covid levels in most of its core markets," said chief executive Luis Gallego.